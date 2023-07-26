Most stock markets in the Gulf rose on Wednesday as strong corporate earnings and pledges by Chinese authorities to shore up the economy lifted investor sentiment.

In China, the world's second-largest economy and second-biggest oil consumer, leaders pledged to step up policy support for the economy amid a tortuous post-COVID recovery, focusing on boosting domestic demand.

The Qatar benchmark index rose 0.8%, and all sectors traded in green with Commercial Bank climbing 1.5% and Doha Bank gaining 1.8%.

Qatar National Bank, the Gulf's largest lender, added 0.8% and index heavyweight Qatar International Islamic Bank gained 0.3% after it posted a rise in half-yearly net profit.

Dubai's benchmark stock index rose 0.2%, lifted by gains in finance and industry sectors, with Gulf Navigation surging 9.5% and Taaleem Holding adding 3%.

The Emirate's largest lender Emirates NBD climbed 1.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark stock index added 0.1%, helped by a 1.5% increase in Fertiglobe and 0.4% rise in the UAE's largest bank First Abu Dhabi Bank .

National Marine Dredging advanced 5.4% in early trade after the firm recorded a more than 70% growth in its second-quarter net profit, while revenue jumped nearly 90% year-on-year.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index inched up 0.1% with Dar Al Arkan Real Estate Development surging 2% and Saudi Arabian Mining gaining 1.6%.

Al Rajhi Bank, the world's largest Islamic bank by assets, added 0.3% and Saudi National Bank rose 0.6% in early trade as the board proposed H1 cash dividend of SAR 0.85 per share.

The kingdom's biggest lender by assets reported on Tuesday a 9.3% jump in net profit for the second quarter.

