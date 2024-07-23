Stock markets in the Gulf ended mixed on Monday ahead of more corporate earnings this week, while investors watched for further signs that the U.S. Federal Reserve might start to cut interest rates as soon as September.

The Fed is due to review policy next on July 30-31. Investors expect it to keep rates unchanged, but they will look for further evidence that a cut will happen at the September meeting.

Monetary policy in the six-member Gulf Cooperation Council is usually guided by the Fed's decisions, as most regional currencies are pegged to the U.S. dollar.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark index <.TASI> eased 0.2%, with aluminium products manufacturer Al Taiseer Group <4143.SE> losing 2.9% while ACWA Power Company <2082.SE> was down 3.3%.

Oil prices - a catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets - dipped after Joe Biden announced he would not seek a second term as U.S. president, and while investors watched for more signs that U.S. interest rates could be cut as early as September.

In Qatar, the index <.QSI> finished 0.6% higher, with the Gulf's biggest lender Qatar National Bank <QNBK.QA> rising 1% and Qatar International Islamic Bank <QIIB.QA> increasing 2% following a rise in first-half net profit.

Dubai's main share index <.DFMGI> eased 0.1%, with MashreqBank <MASB.DU> retreating 3.3%.

Separately, budget carrier flydubai's fleet expansion plans have been hit by delays to Boeing's <BA.N> aircraft delivery schedule, the Dubai airline said on Monday.

flydubai, which has more than 125 Boeing 737 MAX jets on order to be delivered over the next decade, urged the U.S. manufacturer to "honour and renew its commitment" to meet its delivery obligations.

The Abu Dhabi index <.FTFADGI> closed 0.4% higher.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index <.EGX30> gained 0.7%, led by a 2.7% jump in top lender Commercial International Bank <COMI.CA> after it posted a sharp rise in second-quarter net profit.

SAUDI ARABIA <.TASI> lost 0.2% to 12,175 ABU DHABI <.FTFADGI> up 0.4% to 9,279 DUBAI <.DFMGI> eased 0.1% to 4,179 QATAR <.QSI> gained 0.6% to 10,121 EGYPT <.EGX30> rose 0.7% to 28,992 BAHRAIN <.BAX> advanced 1% to 1,980 OMAN <.MSX30> lost 1.1% to 4,631 KUWAIT <.BKP> added 0.5% to 7,756

(Reporting by Ateeq Shariff in Bengaluru)