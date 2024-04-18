British stocks opened higher on Thursday, boosted by a string of upbeat corporate results, while investors await comments from Bank of England policymaker Megan Greene to gauge the outlook on interest rates.

The resource-heavy FTSE 100 had gained 0.4% by 7:10 GMT and the mid-cap FTSE 250 was up 0.1%. The pound against the dollar appreciated by 0.1%.

Shares in easyJet rose 2.8%, leading gains on the FTSE 100, after the airline's winter performance improved on growing demand.

Hipgnosis Songs Fund surged 30.9% after Concord Chorus said it would acquire the music investor for $1.4 billion.

AJ Bell rose 4.7% after the investment platform reported record assets under administration.

Deliveroo climbed 5.6% after the meal delivery firm reported it returned to order growth in the first quarter.

On the flip side, Dunelm Group fell 4.3% after the home furnishing retailer missed third-quarter sales estimates.

Later in the day, investors will parse comments from BoE's Greene to gauge the central bank's rate cut outlook. (Reporting by Pranav Kashyap in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)



