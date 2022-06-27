Cairo – Juhayna Food Industries achieved a consolidated net profit after tax worth EGP 142 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, higher by 15.5% than EGP 123 million in Q1-21.

Earnings per share (EPS) went up to EGP 0.15 in January-March 2022 from EGP 0.13 in the same quarter last year.

Sales increased by 29.10% year-on-year (YoY) to EGP 2.40 billion in Q1-22 from EGP 1.86 billion, according to a bourse disclosure on Sunday.

As for the standalone financial results, Juhayna incurred net losses after tax worth EGP 1.30 million in Q1-22, a YoY rise of 34% from EGP 1 million.

The loss per share widened to EGP 0.0014 in the first three months (3M) of 2022 from EGP 0.001 in the corresponding 3M in 2021.

In 2021, the industrial firm recorded consolidated net profits of EGP 526 million, while its board proposed cash dividends worth EGP 188.28 million for the full year.

