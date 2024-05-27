Integrated Engineering Group (INEG) has reported an 22% year-on-year (YoY) decrease in standalone net losses after tax during the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, according to a filing May 27th.

The company has narrowed its standalone net losses to EGP 159,195 in Q1 2024 from EGP 203,528 million in Q1 2023.

Meanwhile, standalone revenues ticked up to EGP 2.367 million from EGP 2.343 million.

Integrated Engineering Group is an Egypt-based public company listed on the EGX in 2014. The company operates within the capital goods sector focusing on construction and engineering.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).