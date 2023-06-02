Cairo – The consolidated net profits after tax of GlaxoSmithKline (GSK Egypt) plummeted to EGP 13.81 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2023 from EGP 869.16 million in Q1-22, including minority interest.

Net sales amounted to EGP 460.65 million during Q1-23, an annual drop from EGP 370.17 million, according to the income statements.

The earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.17 in the January-March 2023 period, versus EGP 10.46 in Q1-22.

Total assets hit EGP 3.12 billion in Q1-23, compared to EGP 3.18 billion as of 31 December 2022.

Last year, GSK Egypt posted a 376% leap in consolidated net profit after tax at EGP 735 million, compared to EGP 155 million in 2021.

