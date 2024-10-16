Egypt - The government is working on the state’s initial public offering (IPO) program and will make important announcements soon regarding the offering of several airports and banks, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly stated.

This came on the sidelines of the Coordinating Council for Fiscal and Monetary Policies meeting chaired by Madbouly to review several priority economic issues.

The meeting tackled potential scenarios to address the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East, and their implications for the Egyptian economy, Cabinet Spokesperson Mohamed El-Homosany said.

In this regard, Madbouly stressed the need for the government to study various scenarios in light of the uncertainties caused by these regional crises, adding that cooperation with the Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) is already underway.

During the meeting, CBE Governor Hassan Abdalla highlighted the stabilization of the dollar exchange rate, citing a variety of key factors, such as the consistent flow of remittances from Egyptians living abroad.

