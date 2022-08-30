Ghazl El Mahalla FC has received bids for 17.609 million shares in the special operations market (OPR), according to a disclosure by the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 28th.

Under the initial public offering (IPO) of the company, 98 million shares of Ghazl El Mahalla’s capital are offered for sale at a price of EGP 1.02 per share.

Subscriptions to the public offering aim to raise the issued capital of the company to EGP 200 million from EGP 102 million.

The deadline for registering bids for subscribing to the company’s shares was on August 28th.

