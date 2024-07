A block-trading transaction has been executed on 6.25 million shares of Gadwa for Industrial Development (GDWA) at a value of EGP 35 million, the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) announced on July 18th.

Established in September 2021, Gadwa is a Cairo-based company listed on the EGX that operates within industrial sector investments.

