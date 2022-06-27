Paris-based talent management company Lincoln has acquired a stake in privately-owned search firm Cooper Fitch, which operates in the Middle East market.

The transaction of undisclosed value will make the French company the majority shareholder in Cooper Fitch, according to a statement on Monday.

The company, which provides recruitment, HR advisory and recruitment process outsourcing services to businesses in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and wider Gulf region, will continue to operate under its current brand and gain additional resources and “flexibility” to accelerate its growth strategy in the Middle East.

The current CEO and founder Trefor Murphy will remain in the same position, as well as all the employees, to ensure “seamless continuation” of the brand.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Daniel Luiz)

