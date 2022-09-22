Abu Dhabi – The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) announced a block trading deal of AED 371.35 million on the shares of Feriglobe, a joint venture (JV) between ADNOC and OCI.

The transaction was carried out on 65.15 million of the company’s shares, equivalent to 0.8% of the UAE-based company’s shares, according to recent official data.

It is worth noting that during the first half (H1) of 2022, Feriglobe generated $786 million in net profit attributable to the owners, versus $198.50 million in H1-21.

The UAE-based firm posted revenues worth $2.65 billion during H1-22, an annual hike of 111% from $1.62 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).