ABU DHABI - Etihad Cargo, the cargo and logistics arm of Etihad Airways, has reported significant growth in H1 2024.

The carrier reported a 17% increase in tonnage from H1 2023 to H1 2024.

This robust performance underscores Etihad Cargo's commitment to meeting the dynamic needs of its global customers through innovation and strategic expansion.

Regionally, Etihad Cargo has achieved significant growth, particularly in the East, where tonnage increased by 19%. The Western region also saw a substantial tonnage increase of 20%, while the UAE experienced a 15% growth in tonnage.

Reflecting on this growth, Stanislas Brun, Vice President Cargo, commented: "Etihad Cargo has demonstrated agility, adapting to evolving customer needs and responding to increased demand across key markets. The carrier has strategically increased freighter and belly capacity to support regional growth and Etihad Cargo’s partners. Achieving double-digit tonnage growth is a testament to the team's dedication and the effectiveness of Etihad Cargo’s expansion strategies. Building capabilities within regional teams and ensuring the highest standards of operational excellence across the carrier’s global network have been crucial to this success.”

Etihad Cargo has continued to enhance its special product range, contributing to the carrier’s growth. The carrier’s IATA CEIV Pharma-certified PharmaLife product witnessed a 9% increase in tonnage from H1 2023 to H1 2024, supported by the introduction of specialised cool dollies and breathable thermal blankets to minimise exposure to adverse environmental conditions outside temperature-controlled cool rooms.

SecureTech, launched in February 2024, achieved a 95% increase in revenue compared to H1 2023. This product is dedicated to the safe and secure transportation of consumer electronics, addressing the increasing demand driven by new mobile phones and devices.

The carrier's commitment to safety is further evidenced by achieving IATA's CEIV Li-batt certification, making it the third Middle Eastern airline to earn this globally recognised standard for the safe transportation of lithium battery shipments.

Stanislas commented, “Etihad Cargo’s focus on taking a customer-centric approach to growth has been integral to the carrier’s success. By enhancing product offerings, Etihad Cargo can continue to meet the evolving needs of customers and partners, delivering exceptional service across the globe to remain the air cargo partner of choice.”