Riyadh – The shareholders of Elm Company have granted their green light to a cash dividends distribution of SAR 232.80 million, representing 30% of the capital, for 2021.

The Saudi listed firm will pay out a dividend of SAR 3 per share on 22 May this year, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

The announcement came during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on Monday, 9 May.

It is noteworthy to mention that the company’s board recommended the cash dividends for 77.60 million eligible shares last March.

During the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, Elm logged net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 250 million, a jump of 47.92% from SAR 169 million in Q1-21.

