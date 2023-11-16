Cairo – Egyptian International Pharmaceutical Industries (EIPICO) recorded a surge in consolidated net profits after tax to EGP 644.14 million during the first nine months (9M) of 2023.

The generated net profits were compared with EGP 417.79 million, including minority interest, according to the consolidated financial statements.

Revenues amounted to EGP 3.68 billion in January-September 2023, higher year-on-year (YoY) than EGP 2.68 billion.

Total assets hit EGP 9.74 billion in 9M-23, compared to EGP 6.77 billion as of 31 December 2023.

Standalone Business

EIPICO posted standalone net profits after tax valued at EGP 574.24 million as of 30 September 2023, an annual leap from EGP 384.39 million.

Non-consolidated revenues hiked to EGP 3.51 billion in 9M-23 from EGP 2.61 billion in 9M-22, while the basic earnings per share (EPS) increased to EGP 4.42 from EGP 3.88 a year earlier.

In the first half (H1) of 2023, the EGX-listed firm recorded higher consolidated net profits after tax at EGP 509.28 million, versus EGP 304.38 million in H1-22.

