Egyptian Transport and Commercial Services Company (Egytrans) announced a cash dividend amounting to EGP 0.13 per share for 2022.

The payment of the dividends will commence on 17 May 2023, according to a bourse disclosure.

Last December, the Egyptian Company for Iron and Steel hiked its 0.01% shareholding in Egytrans to 1.92% in exchange for EGP 2.69 million.

In 2022, the EGX-listed firm posted consolidated net profits after tax worth EGP 46.12 million, an annual jump from EGP 18.27 million, including minority interest.

Basic and diluted earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.29 last year, higher than EGP 0.11 in 2021.

The revenues climbed to EGP 400.10 million in the January-December period, versus EGP 293.51 million a year earlier.

