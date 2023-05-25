The Egyptian Exchange (EGX) has ended Wednesday’s trading session in the green zone for the second consecutive session.

The benchmark EGX30 index gained 1.80%, closing the session at 17,090.56 points.

The EGX50 equal-weight index (EWI) rose 1.38% to 3,083.86 points, while the small- and mid-cap EGX70 (EWI) went up 0.61% to 3,084.69 points.

Meanwhile, the EGX100 increased 0.89% to close at 4,649.94 points.

Trading volume amounted to 849.473 million shares traded through 70,949 transactions at a turnover of EGP 1.833 billion.

Market capitalization ended the session at nearly EGP 1.106 trillion.

Retail investors controlled 75.47% of total trading transactions, while institutional investors made up 24.52% of trading.

Egyptian traders constituted 85.89% of total trading transactions, while Arab and foreign investors represented 7.91% and 6.2%, respectively.

Trading on securities saw foreign investors as net sellers with EGP 32.275 million, while Egyptian and Arab traders were net buyers with EGP 20.566 million and EGP 11.708 million, respectively.

