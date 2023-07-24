Arab Finance: Rowad Tourism’s (Al Rowad) standalone net losses after tax dropped 97.5% year on year (YoY) in the first quarter (Q) of 2023 to EGP 670,129, versus EGP 26.460 million, as per a disclosure on July 24th.

The company recorded revenues of EGP 1.160 million in the three-month period, compared to losses of 23.978 million over the same period of last year.

Al Rowad is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the tourism industry.

