Raya Contact Center (RACC) has recorded a 563.15% year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company for the first quarter (Q1) of 2023, according to the consolidated financial statement filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on May 29th.

The company’s consolidated net profit attributable to the parent company has reached EGP 47.153 million in Q1 2023, growing from EGP 7.110 million in Q1 2022.

The company also generated consolidated revenues of EGP 443.987 million in the January-March period of 2023, compared to revenues of EGP 252.173 million in the same quarter of 2022.

At the level of standalone financial statement, Raya registered net profits after tax amounting to EGP 24.693 million during the first three months of this year, up from EGP 1.950 million during the January-March period of 2022.

Raya Contact Center is an Egypt-based company, operating with outsourcing services as well as contact center, back office, inside sales, and professional services.

