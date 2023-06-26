Cairo – Mohandes Insurance plans to invest EGP 1.39 billion during fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the capital budget approved by the board members on 21 June.

The EGX-listed firm expects net profits and installments amounting to EGP 128 million and EGP 1.13 billion, respectively, in FY23/24.

Last year, the company’s board approved the estimated budget for FY22/23, which targeted net profits valued at EGP 110 million. The insurer also announced plans to inject EGP 1.06 billion in investments during the FY.

