Misr Beni Suef Cement Company’s (MBSC) board of directors has approved trimming its issued capital by EGP EGP 67.928 million via writing off 6.792 million treasury shares at a par value of EGP 10 per share, according to a disclosure on October 1st.

Thus, the company will cut its capital to EGP 611.385 million from EGP 679.287 million.

Established in 1997, MBSC operates within the materials sector focusing on construction materials

