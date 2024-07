Cairo – Fawry for Banking Technology and Electronic Payments has witnessed a block-trading transaction of EGP 1.02 billion on Monday, 1 July 2024.

The deal was executed on 170.24 million shares, according to an announcement.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, Fawry’s net profit surged to EGP 333.71 million from EGP 142.05 million in the similar quarter a year earlier.

