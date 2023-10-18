A block-trading transaction worth EGP 128.270 million has been carried out on 202 million shares of Electro Cable Egypt (ECE), according to a disclosure by the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on October 18th.

Electro Cable is an Egypt-based public shareholding company that operates in the electric components manufacturing sector. The company manufactures and distributes power and telecommunication cables and wires in Egypt and abroad.

Its product portfolio includes low-, medium-, and high-tension power cables, isolated cables, and telephone communication cables.Its product portfolio includes low-, medium-, and high-tension power cables, isolated cables, and telephone communication cables.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).