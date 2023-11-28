El Badr Investment and Development (EBDP) recorded net losses after tax of EGP 37,476 in the first nine months of 2023, compared to net profits of EGP 749,715, as per a filing on November 28th.

Meanwhile net operating revenues amounted to EGP 6.113 million from January through September, versus EGP 8.025 million over the same period of 2022.

Founded in 2002 and listed on EGX in 2008, El Badr specializes in providing plastic packaging solutions to meet all packaging and design needs.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).