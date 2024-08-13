Egypt - Arab Aluminum Company (AAC) posted a 110% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of 2024, according to the company’s financial indicators filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 11th.

Net profit after tax stood at EGP 15.729 million in H1 2024, compared to EGP 7.489 million in H1 2023.

Revenues rose 36% YoY to EGP 249.435 million in the January-June period of 2024 from EGP 182.677 million in the same period last year.

ACC is an Egypt-based company that specializes in extruding aluminum profiles for architectural and industrial applications.

© 2020-2023 Arab Finance For Information Technology. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).