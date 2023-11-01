Amer Group Holding (AMER) posted a 440.59%year-on-year (YoY) surge in consolidated net profits attributable to the parent company during the first nine months of 2023, according to financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on November 1st.

The company’s consolidated excluding minority interest rose to EGP 36.979 million in the nine-month period ended September 30th from EGP 6.840 million in the same period a year earlier.

Revenue climbed to EGP 923.470 million in the January-September period of 2023 from EGP 798.108 million in the year-ago period.

Furthermore, the company recorded a standalone net profit after tax of EGP 4.305 million from January to the end of September, compared to a net loss of EGP 30.571 million in the same period last year.

Amer Group is an Egypt-based leading real estate developer engaged in diversified industry sectors, with its operations being structured into many segments, namely real estate, restaurants, hotels, malls, and retail.

Copyright © 2022 Arab Finance Brokerage Company All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).