Arab Finance: The Egyptian Exchange’s (EGX) listing committee has approved listing an increase of EGP 1 billion for the Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank-Egypt’ (ADIB Egypt) issued and paid-up capital, the EGX announced on July 10th.

This increase is distributed over 100 million shares, equivalent to 0.2-for-1 bonus shares, at a par value of EGP 10 per share.

Accordingly, the capital will be upped to EGP 6 billion from EGP 5 billion.

The 0.2-for-1 bonus shares will be distributed, with eligibility in distribution to shareholders until a record date of July 10th.

The company's capital after the increase will be listed on the EGX's database on July 14th.

