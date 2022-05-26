Riyadh – East Pipes Integrated Company for Industry has announced the resignation of Omar Mohammed Nabil Almidani and Balkrishan Gopiram Goenka from their positions as the Chairman of the board and the Vice Chairman, respectively.

The Saudi listed firm pointed out that the two officials resigned from their posts on 24 May this year due to personal reasons, according to a recent bourse filing.

Meanwhile, the company appointed Vipul Shiv Sahai Mathur as the new Chairman, while Ahmed Mubarak Mohammed Al Debasias has been named as the Vice Chairman.

It is worth noting that East Pipes inked a SAR 497 million contract with Saline Water Conversion Corporation (SWCC) last March.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).