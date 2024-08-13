Dubai's toll operator Salik has posted a net profit of 267.5 million dirhams ($72.8 million), 2% lower year-on-year (YoY).

The net profit was a shade lower than analysts’ mean estimate of AED 271 million, according to LSEG data.

Salik’s Q2 revenue reached AED 532.7 million, up 3% from the same period in the prior year.

For H1 2024, the toll operator posted a net profit of AED 598.6 million, flat on year.

Its board of directors has recommended distributing 7.263 fils per share as dividend.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

