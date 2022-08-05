DUBAI - Dubai Financial Market (DFM) announced the inclusion of TECOM Group to DFM General Index and to Real Estate Index sector.

In a statement issued today, DFM said that the inclusion of TECOM Group will begin as of Monday, August 8, 2022.

TECOM Group began trading on DFM on July 5, 2022, after completing its Initial Public Offering (IPO), which drew substantial demand and was oversubscribed by a little over 21 times in aggregate and the UAE Retail Offer achieved a remarkable oversubscription multiple of almost 40 times in aggregate, surpassing any IPO on the DFM to date.