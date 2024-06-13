The Capital Market Authority (CMA) approved the requests of two companies to trade their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Al Fakhera Men’s Tailoring Company intends to list 16.67% of its share capital, while Dome International Investment Company plans to offer 14.53% of its total shares.

In this regard, Al Fakhera and Dome International would float 6 million shares and 850,000 shares, respectively.

The three approvals were issued on 12 June 2024, according to bourse disclosures.

