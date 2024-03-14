The Capital Market Authority (CMA) passed the requests of two companies to float their shares on the Parallel Market (Nomu) of the Saudi Exchange (Tadawul).

Neft Alsharq For Chemical Industry Company and ASG Plastic Factory Company plan to list 20% and 10.64% of their share capital, respectively.

Neft Alsharq intends to list 5 million shares, while ASG plans to offer 750,000 shares.

Saudi Manpower Solutions Company (SMASCO) also obtained the regulatory nod for its initial public offering (IPO) to trade 120 million shares, equivalent to 30% of its share capital, on Tadawul.

It is worth noting that the three approvals were issued on 13 March 2024, according to bourse disclosures.

