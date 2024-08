China's Securities Regulatory Commission named Li Jizun as general manager of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, according to a statement on Monday.

Reuters had reported, that Li, a senior securities official, was set to become general manager of the 27-trillion-yuan ($3.73-trillion) Shenzhen bourse, citing sources.

The exchange is China's second largest.

