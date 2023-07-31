Riyadh – United International Transportation Company (Budget Saudi) registered SAR 139.60 million in net profit after Zakat and tax during the first half (H1) of 2023, an annual rise of 13.73% from SAR 122.75 million.

The revenues of Budget Saudi hit SAR 639.25 million in H1-23, marking a 33.30% year-on-year (YoY) growth from SAR 479.54 million, according to interim income statements.

Earnings per share (EPS) reached SAR 1.96 during the first six months (6M) of 2023, compared to SAR 1.72 in the year-ago period.

Financial Results for Q2-23

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2023, the listed firm logged net profits after Zakat and tax valued at SAR 70.28 million, an annual rise of 12.49% from SAR 62.48 million.

The revenues stood at SAR 340.55 million in April-June 2023, higher by 47.27% YoY than SAR 231.24 million.

On a quarterly basis, the Q2-23 net profits went up by 1.39% from SAR 69.31 million in Q1-23, while the revenues enlarged by 14.01% from SAR 298.70 million.

Dividends

Budget Saudi announced interim cash dividends amounting to SAR 35.58 million, representing 5% of the capital, for H1-23.

The company will grant SAR 0.50 per share for 71.16 million eligible shares.

The eligibility date for the dividends will be 24 August 2023, while the distribution date will be disclosed at a later time.

