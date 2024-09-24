Bahrain Bourse (BHB), in partnership with INJAZ Bahrain, has launched the seventh edition of its Smart Investor Programme.

The programme, which is now a part of the government school curriculum, aims to teach financial literacy to Grade 4 elementary students.

Shaikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, expressed her enthusiasm for the programme, saying it is a “cornerstone of our mission to empower the youth of Bahrain.”

Shaikh Khalifa bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, chief executive of Bahrain Bourse, added that the programme reflects the exchange’s commitment to fostering financial literacy from a young age.

The Smart Investor Programme uses interactive activities to teach students about money management, saving, and making informed financial decisions.

Since its launch in 2018, the programme has reached more than 40,500 students and introduced a national competition to enhance students’ skills.