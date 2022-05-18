Riyadh – The shareholders of AXA Cooperative Insurance Company have granted their green light for a cash dividend distribution of SAR 1 per share for 2021.

The insurer will pay out a total amount of SAR 50 million, representing 10% of the capital, according to a bourse filing on Monday.

The Saudi listed company noted that it will announce the eligibility and distribution dates at a later time.

It is worth noting that the board suggested the cash dividends’ distribution for 50 million eligible shares last March.

In the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, AXA Cooperative generated SAR 25.39 million in net profit before Zakat, lower by 41.98% than SAR 43.77 million in Q1-21.

