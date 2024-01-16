Audi delivered around 1.9 million cars in 2023 globally a 17% increase compared to 2022 and boosted by deliveries of more than 178,000 fully electric vehicles which resulted in an increase of 51%.

In the Middle East, Audi saw impressive sales figures in 2023, increasing by 6% year-over-year. Notably, the Audi Q5 continued its dominance, accounting for a record-breaking 17% of total sales in the region. Audi's commitment to electric mobility is reflected in the consistent rise of EV sales in the Middle East.

Compared to 2022, EV sales grew by a remarkable 73%, surpassing all expectations. This surge was largely driven by the e-tron GT, with sales rising by an impressive 61% demonstrating growing consumer interest in high-performance EVs. Moreover, Audi Sport saw its highest sales ever in the Middle East in 2023, including S models, reaching a new benchmark of 13% of total sales.

Outstanding performance

Audi Middle East Managing Director, Rene Koneberg said: "The continuous dedication of our partners, coupled with our unwavering focus on exceptional customer experience and after-sales support, has fuelled our outstanding performance, allowing for even further improvement since 2022. Witnessing the regional surge in EV sales and record-breaking success of the Q5 and Audi Sport models fills me with immense gratification. We're thrilled by these achievements and ready to build upon them in 2024."

The high demand serves as a robust foundation for a challenging year of transformation with a clear focus on electromobility: One next important step will be the world premiere of the Audi Q6 e-tron at the end of the first quarter of 2024.

“We were able to increase deliveries in 2023 by more than 17%”, says Hildegard Wortmann, Member of the Board of Management for Sales and Marketing at Audi. “This was made possible thanks to the efforts of our international team and our dealership partners worldwide – thank you for your impressive performance! We saw strong growth, particularly in our core markets of Europe, the USA and China, while continuing to pick up speed in electrification. We are putting our strategy on the roads and enabling more and more customers to experience it for themselves.”

Demand for electric models

Demand for electric models is high: In 2023, Audi delivered more than 178,000 fully electric Audi vehicles to customers (+51%). There was particularly strong demand for the Audi Q4 e-tron (+112%). Audi will continue to emphatically drive this transformation forward in 2024.

The world premiere of the Audi Q6 e-tron at the end of the first quarter of this year also marks the debut of the new Premium Platform Electric (PPE), which was developed specifically for electric models. Other model launches will follow the Audi Q6 e-tron.

Thanks in part to the improved supply situation, Audi was able to better meet increased demand for models from across its portfolio last year. In addition to the brand’s fully electric models, the Audi Q5 (332,000 units), Audi A6 (267,000 units), and Audi A4 (237,000 units) were particularly popular. Audi Sport delivered around 48,000 high-performance vehicles worldwide for an increase of 5% compared to the previous year.--TradeArabia News Service

