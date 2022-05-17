Riyadh – Astra Industrial Group has registered net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 74.69 million during the first quarter (Q1) of 2022, an annual jump of 47.59% from SAR 50.60 million.

The company generated SAR 634.51 million in revenue in Q1-22, up 6.72% from SAR 594.54 million in January-March 2021 period, according to a bourse disclosure on Monday.

Meanwhile, the earnings per share (EPS) rose to SAR 0.93 during the first three months (3M) of 2022, versus SAR 0.63 in the year-ago period.

On a quarterly basis, the revenues in Q1-22 grew by 5.87% from SAR 599.28 million in Q4-21, while the net profits soared by 44.21% from SAR 51.78 million.

Last year, the Saudi listed firm recorded net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 202.36 million, a leap of 75.29% from SAR 115.44 million in 2020.

