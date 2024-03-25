Ash-Sharqiyah Development Company posted a 94.19% year-on-year (YoY) drop in net losses to SAR 185,743 in 2023 from SAR 3.19 million.

The earnings per share (EPS) tumbled to SAR 0.01 last year from SAR 0.43 in 2022, according to the annual financial results.

On the other hand, operational loss surged 95.91% YoY to SAR 6.09 million in 2023 from SAR 3.11 million.

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, Ash-Sharqiyah recorded a net loss of SAR 1.85 million, 6.63% YoY higher than SAR 1.74 million in 9M-22.

