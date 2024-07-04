Saudi Aramco and Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) are studying potential bids for Australia’s Santos, Bloomberg reported, citing informed sources.



The two oil giants from Saudi Arabia and the UAE have been separately conducting preliminary evaluations of Santos, the report added.



The Australian oil and gas energy company operates liquefied natural gas projects in Australia, Papua New Guinea and Timor-Leste. It also has domestic gas operations and conventional oil assets in Alaska.



While deliberations continue, no final decision has been made on any proposals, Bloomberg said.



In 2018, Santos rejected multiple offers from US-based Harbour Energy. Woodside Energy Group’s preliminary talks broke down early this year, Bloomberg said.



