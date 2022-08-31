Cairo – Arab Cotton Ginning Company reported standalone net profits after tax of EGP 34.22 million during fiscal year (FY) ended 30 June 2022, compared to net profits of EGP 35.73 million a year earlier.

Earnings per share (EPS) stood at EGP 0.11 in FY21/22, down from EGP 0.12 in FY20/21, according to a stock exchange filing on Wednesday.

The company’s revenue for the July-June period of FY21/22 soared to EGP 68.78 million from EGP 31.07 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

In the first nine months (9M) of FY21/22, Arab Cotton Ginning recorded net profits of EGP 74.55 million, against net losses of EGP 22.71 million in the year-ago period.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).