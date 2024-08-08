ABU DHABI - The market cap of Arab stock exchanges exceeded $4.174 trillion at the end of the first half 2024, according to the Arab Monetary Fund (AMF).

The AMF's monthly bulletin data said that the market value of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange reached $761.54 billion, that of the Dubai Financial Market was $184.8 billion, and that of the Saudi Exchange 'Tadawul' was $2.68 trillion.

The market value of the Qatar Stock Exchange was $157.9 billion, the Boursa Kuwait was about $134.06 billion, the Casablanca Stock Exchange was $69.4 billion, the Muscat Stock Exchange was $63 billion, and the Egyptian Exchange was $39.07 billion.

The market value of the Amman Stock Exchange was $23.3 billion, the Bahrain Bourse was $21.2 billion, the Beirut Stock Exchange was $16.54 billion, the Tunis Bourse was $8.3 billion, the Damascus Securities Exchange was $5.66 billion, and the Palestine Exchange was $4.2 billion.