Riyadh – Almunajem Foods Company has witnessed a 225.33% year-on-year (YoY) leap in net profit after Zakat and tax to SAR 219.60 million during the first half (H1) of 2022, compared to SAR 67.50 million.

In the January-June 2022 period, revenues surged by 20.80% YoY to SAR 1.50 billion from SAR 1.24 billion, according to a bourse disclosure on Tuesday.

Moreover, the earnings per share (EPS) stood at SAR 3.66 in H1-22, versus SAR 1.12 in H1-21.

During the second quarter (Q2) of 2022, the company reported net profits after Zakat and tax worth SAR 122.10 million, an annual jump of 221.31% from SAR 38 million.

Meanwhile, the revenues totalled SAR 712.90 million in Q2-22, higher by 16.01% than SAR 614.50 million in Q2-21.

The board of the listed firm recently announced a cash dividend distribution of SAR 1.25 per share, accounting for 12.50% of the share nominal value, for H1-22.

Almunajem Foods will pay out a total of SAR 75 million for 60 million eligible shares.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).