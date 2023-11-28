Riyadh – Almunajem Foods Company will pay cash dividends worth SAR 120 million for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The Saudi firm will disburse SAR 2 per share for 60 million eligible shares, according to a bourse disclosure.

The eligibility date of the dividends, which represent 20% of the capital, was on 21 November and will be paid through the Securities Depository Center (Edaa) starting from 3 December 2023.

It is worth noting that in the first nine months (9M) of 2023, the company achieved a net profit of SAR 200.60 million and revenues of SAR 2.48 billion.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

