Alexandria Company for Pharmaceuticals and Chemical Industries posted a 71.4% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its net profit after tax in the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, according to the company’s audited financial statement.

Net profits after tax recorded EGP 216.682 million last FY, up from EGP 126.427 million in the prior FY.

Meanwhile, revenues rose to EGP 1.777 billion in FY 2023/2024 from EGP 1.486 billion the year before.

Alexandria Pharmaceuticals, an affiliated company of Drug Holding Company, is an Egypt-based company engaged in the manufacture, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical, chemical, veterinary and nutritional food products, as well as medical appliances such as adhesive plasters, dental cartridges, medicated adhesive tapes, sterile gauze dressing, and surgical gloves.

