Alexandria Flour Mills (AFMC) reported a 34.3% year-on-year (YoY) increase in net profits after tax in the fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, as per the financial indicators.

Net profits after tax came in at EGP 55.797 million last FY, compared to EGP 41.545 million in the prior year.

Meanwhile, the company’s sales jumped to EGP 304.804 million from EGP 257.235 million.

Alexandria Flour Mills is an Egypt-based company that operates in the manufacture, trade, import and export, storage, fumigation and maintenance, packaging, processing, and distribution of grain and its substitutes.

