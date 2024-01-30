Alexandria Flour Mills (AFMC) reported a 78.3% year-on-year (YoY) growth in net profits after tax for the first half (H1) of fiscal year (FY) 2023/2024, as per a financial indicators posted on January 30th.

Net profits after tax grew to EGP 30.916 million in H1 of this FY from EGP 17.341 million over the same half of last FY.

Meanwhile, the company’s revenues rose to EGP 151.292 million from EGP 114.473 million.

Alexandria Flour Mills is an Egypt-based company that operates in the manufacture, trade, import and export, storage, fumigation and maintenance, packaging, processing, and distribution of grain and its substitutes.

