Egypt has renewed the tenure of Ahmed El Sheikh as the Chairman of the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) for another year.

El Sheikh is a graduate of the Faculty of Commerce, Ain Shams University. He holds a master's degree in business administration (MBA) from the Arab Academy for Banking and Financial Sciences.

Alongside this, Heba El Sayrafi has been named as the Deputy Chairman.

