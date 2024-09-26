The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX), one of the fastest-growing exchanges in the world, announced today the listing of the Chimera S&P Germany UCITS ETF, which provides investors with access to the German equity market, one of the world’s largest and most stable economies.

Launched by Lunate Capital, an Abu Dhabi-based investment management company, the new Chimera S&P Germany UCITS ETF tracks the performance of the S&P Germany BMI Liquid 35/20 Capped Index, which includes the top 30 most liquid companies listed in Germany. Through the new investment scheme, investors gain exposure to a diversified portfolio of leading corporations such as Siemens, Allianz, Lufthansa, Mercedes-Benz, Bayer, and others.

The ETF structure offers greater accessibility to foreign equities compared to direct investments, particularly for retail investors. It also provides intra-day liquidity like stocks, making it easier to buy and sell shares on ADX. Investors can now buy and sell shares of the ETF directly through their brokerage accounts.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group Chief Executive Officer of ADX, said, “We are pleased to welcome the Chimera S&P Germany UCITS ETF to ADX, marking the fifth ETF to list on our exchange this year, and the 15th overall. As the first of its kind in the GCC, this ETF opens a gateway for investors to access one of Europe’s most dynamic economies, with exposure to sectors like automotive, healthcare, and technology. This listing aligns with Abu Dhabi’s strategic vision of economic diversification, reinforcing ADX's role in providing innovative investment opportunities and fostering a robust, inclusive market."

Sherif Salem, Partner and Head of Public Markets at Lunate, said, “Today marks an exciting milestone for Lunate as we list the Chimera S&P Germany UCITS ETF on the ADX, the 17th ETF listed on UAE stock markets, demonstrating our commitment to enhancing investor access to customised products and solutions. This ETF opens doors to a portfolio of the top 30 companies listed in Germany, offering investors a unique opportunity to access one of Europe’s largest and strongest economies. Looking forward, we are committed to expanding our ETF offerings in the UAE, to attract a broader base of investors, thereby contributing to the growth and development of the nation’s financial markets.”

In recent years, the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) has solidified its position as the most active and liquid ETF market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, driven by remarkable growth in both trading value and volume since the start of 2024. Data from ADX shows that ETF trading on the exchange reached an impressive AED1.863 billion in the first eight months of this year.

With approximately 450.7 million ETF units traded across 19,853 transactions, ADX continues to demonstrate its leadership as a regional hub for ETFs. This robust performance underscores ADX’s commitment to expanding its product offering, attracting global issuers, and supporting the sustainable growth of its investment ecosystem.

The introduction of the Chimera S&P Germany UCITS ETF marks another milestone for ADX. By expanding its product suite and broadening its market reach, ADX continues to evolve as a dynamic and inclusive exchange, fostering growth and maintaining its commitment to providing investors with diversified and innovative investment opportunities.