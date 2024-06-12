The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) saw today two large direct deals executed on the stock of Emirates Insurance Co. and The National Investor (TNI) at a combined value of AED188 for 57.5 million shares.

According to market data, a trade was executed on 34.9 million shares of The National Investor with a value of AED18 million at an execution price of AED0.517 per share.

Another trade was executed on 22.6 million shares of the Emirates Insurance Co. with a value of AED170.07 million at an execution price of AED7.5 per share

Large Direct transactions are deals executed outside the order book and do not affect the closing price of the company's shares or the price index. They also do not affect the highest and lowest prices executed during the session and over the past 52 weeks.