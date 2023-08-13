Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Egypt (ADIB) reported a 111.47% year-on-year (YoY) increase in consolidated profits after tax and non-controlling interests for the first half (H1) of 2023, according to the bank’s financial statements filed to the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) on August 13th.

The bank recorded a consolidated net profit after tax of EGP 2.165 billion in H1 2023, compared to a profit of EGP 1.023 billion in the same half of 2022.

Net interest income rose to EGP 3.894 billion during the January-June period of this year from EGP 2.146 billion in H1 2022.

Meanwhile, the bank’s standalone net profit after tax amounted to EGP 2.087 billion in the six-month period ended June 30th, up from EGP 972.206 million in the year-ago period.

ADIB Egypt is an EGX-listed bank that operates within the provision of retail, corporate, and investment banking services through a network of 69 branches located across Egypt.

